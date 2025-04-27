JoJo Siwa And Kath Ebbs Part Ways Following 'Celebrity Big Brother' Finale

Los Angeles: JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs have parted ways. The 21-year-old star had raised eyebrows with her closeness to Chris Hughes while they were on 'Celebrity Big Brother' together and shortly after leaving the famous house in Friday's final, Kath has claimed the 'Karma' singer ended their relationship at the afterparty.

Kath, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, accused Jojo of having "love bombed" them and said they were "told that I'm the love of someone's life (and) being asked to marry them”, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Kath said in a TikTok video, "Before I could even get back to the hotel I went to the afterparty with, I guess my now ex, crazy thing to say, and was dumped in the party. I flew across the world to support and be there and hold that person in whatever they would be experiencing, leaving such a wild experience, and instead, I was dumped at the afterparty, with Chris in the next room”.

They continued, “I was told that there are confused feelings there and that she had realised in the house that I wasn't the person that (she) wanted to spend the foreseeable future with. Which has honestly been so shocking, that I feel kind of subhuman right now. I feel incredibly humiliated and I feel a bit embarrassed”.

JoJo had been seen cuddling Chris, 32, and holding his hand on 'Celebrity Big Brother', and Kath insisted everything viewers had seen "transpire" including "emotional cheating", “the over crossing of boundaries" and the “questioning” of their relationship on the show “was not fabricated”.

They further mentioned, "(JoJo) told me a lot of big things and reassured me ‘til the cows come home, (but) has decided that they don't want to be with me and they wanna explore independence and explore certain feelings”.

“It took that person less than an hour to follow through. In terms of Mr. Christopher, I don't know. I have opinions, [but] I'm not gonna say them now. In terms of their relationship, that's their journey, enjoy”.

In her exit interview from the show, JoJo admitted she plans to have Chris in her life "forever". She said, "We absolutely love and adore him, he is in my life for forever now. He is more than a friend, he is just such a special guy, I'm so lucky”.