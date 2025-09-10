Jolly LLB 3 Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi & Saurabh Shukla Return, Fans Say ‘Trio Is Back To Create Magic’

New Delhi: The makers of Jolly LLB 3 have released a brand-new trailer, promising a double dose of courtroom comedy and drama. The trailer was unveiled at a promotional event in Meerut on Wednesday.

In the trailer, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi go head-to-head as the two 'Jollys', each determined to prove their supremacy in the courtroom.

Akshay Kumar Shares the Trailer

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Jab दो Jolly honge आमने सामने, toh hoga double - comedy, chaos aur क्लेश! #JollyLLB3Trailer out now. #JollyLLB3 in cinemas 19th September. #JollyVsJolly.”

Jab दो Jolly honge आमने सामने, toh hoga double - comedy, chaos aur क्लेश! #JollyLLB3Trailer out now: https://t.co/TX7rMnDtS3 #JollyLLB3 in cinemas 19th September. #JollyVsJolly pic.twitter.com/tO4mr03m4h — Jolly Mishra - Asli Jolly from Kanpur (@akshaykumar) September 10, 2025

Directed and written by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 brings back Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as rival lawyers, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his beloved role as Judge Tripathi. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao will also be seen in pivotal roles.

The trailer teases a battle of wits between the two Jollys, each guided by their own moral compass and personal sense of justice. It highlights their efforts to exploit legal loopholes in a bid to outsmart one another, building up to an intense courtroom clash to decide who is the ultimate Jolly.

Staying true to the franchise’s signature style of blending humor with social commentary, the third installment is expected to take on pressing issues faced by farmers.