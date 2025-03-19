Jonathan Majors Marries Meagan Good In Secret Ceremony Months After Domestic Assault Conviction

Actor Jonathan Majors and actress Meagan Good have exchanged vows in a private ceremony, marking the first marriage for Majors, 35, and the second for Good, 43.

According to E! News, the couple, who began dating in May 2023, got married after nearly two years of romance.

They first met in October 2022 at the Ebony Power 100 Gala, where they also announced their engagement the following year.

Good, who was previously married to DeVon Franklin from 2012 to 2022, has been open about the impact Majors has had on her life.

"This relationship has taught me about unconditional love," she said in an earlier interview, according to People magazine.

"What it means to be loved in the fullness of who you are and to love someone who brings out the best in you," she added.

Majors, who has also spoken publicly about the challenges he faced during their romance, including a highly publicized arrest and subsequent guilty verdict, credited Good with being a source of support during that time.

"I'm really blessed," he told Good Morning America in January 2024, adding "I'm surrounded by people who love me, who care about me."

On the work front, Jonathan Majors has also expressed his willingness to reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), despite being dropped by Marvel following his conviction on misdemeanour charges.

As per Deadline, in an interview, Majors said that if Marvel were to call him to return to the role, he would accept without hesitation.

"Yeah, of course, I say yes. Disney, Marvel Studios, I love them," Majors said.

"I love the industry so much, and now I'm in the place where I can feel the love from them and actually express my love for them," he added.

Majors played Kang the Conqueror in the 2023 film 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' and was reportedly set to reprise his role in 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' before being dropped by Marvel.

The actor's conviction on two misdemeanour counts of reckless assault and harassment led to Marvel reportedly distancing itself from the character.

Instead, it opted to re-title the following Avengers films to 'Avengers: Doomsday' and focus on Doctor Doom, set to be played by Robert Downey Jr.

According to Deadline, in another interview, Majors reiterated his willingness to return to Marvel, as well as his role as Damian 'Diamond Dame' Anderson in 'Creed III'.

"Yes. Yes, to both," he said, adding, "The version of me that would come back to those places, though, would be different."

Majors' 'Creed III' co-star, Michael B. Jordan, recently expressed his desire to work with Majors again, potentially paving the way for his return to the franchise.