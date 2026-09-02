Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Jr NTR pays emotional tribute to father Nandamuri Harikrishna on his 70th birth anniversary

Jr NTR pays emotional tribute to father Nandamuri Harikrishna on his 70th birth anniversary

Jr NTR paid tribute to his late father, Nandamuri Harikrishna, on his 70th birth anniversary, remembering his legacy and leadership. Harikrishna, a respected actor and politician, left behind a strong legacy in both cinema and public life before his demise in 2018.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 03:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Jr NTR pays emotional tribute to father Nandamuri Harikrishna on his 70th birth anniversary
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jr NTR pays emotional tribute to father Nandamuri Harikrishna on his 70th birth anniversary
2
3
4
5