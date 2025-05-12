Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2899916https://zeenews.india.com/people/jr-ntr-ram-charan-and-rajamouli-attend-rrr-grand-screening-at-londons-royal-albert-hall-2899916.html
NewsLifestylePeople
RAM CHARAN

Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, And Rajamouli Attend 'RRR' Grand Screening At London's Royal Albert Hall

'RRR', which starred actors NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, had a special screening at the Royal Albert Hall in London. 

|Last Updated: May 12, 2025, 12:09 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, And Rajamouli Attend 'RRR' Grand Screening At London's Royal Albert Hall (Source: ANI)

London: 'RRR', which starred actors NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, had a special screening at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, May 11.

The event also featured a live orchestra performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The special screening was also attended by Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and ace director SS Rajamouli.

Taking to its official X handle on Sunday, the team shared a picture of the packed hall along with a caption that read, "HistoRRRY!! #TogetheRRRAgain @RoyalAlbertHall."

Earlier, the team had announced the event on social media. Their post said, "LONDON... here we come! Relive the soul of #RRRMovie like never before with a scintillating live orchestral performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Join our Trio: @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan at @RoyalAlbertHall, London, on Sunday, May 11th, for a musical celebration of India's epic action drama."

Earlier, the team had announced the event on social media. Their post said, "LONDON... here we come! Relive the soul of #RRRMovie like never before with a scintillating live orchestral performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Join our Trio: @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan at @RoyalAlbertHall, London, on Sunday, May 11th, for a musical celebration of India's epic action drama."

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR played the lead roles, respectively. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK