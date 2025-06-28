Jr NTR Sparks Buzz After Being Spotted With Muruga: The Lord of War; Book Tops Charts

New Delhi: Jr NTR, one of Indian cinema’s most dynamic stars, continues to make waves, not just on the big screen, but now also in the literary world. The actor was recently photographed holding the book Muruga: The Lord of War, The God of Wisdom by Anand Balasubramanian. Soon after, the book surged to the top of bestseller charts, prompting a heartfelt response from the author.

Taking to social media, Balasubramanian expressed his joy at the unexpected resurgence of his 2021 release. “Published in 2021, after four years, book in hand of @jrntr and its magic,” he wrote, acknowledging the powerful ripple effect of NTR’s influence.

The moment has sparked widespread buzz among fans, especially as speculation grows around NTR’s potential collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas on a mythological epic. Reports suggest that the upcoming film may revolve around Lord Muruga (also known as Karthikeya or Kumara Swamy), with Jr NTR possibly taking on the divine lead role, making the actor’s connection with the book all the more intriguing.

Meanwhile, NTR is set for a monumental run at the box office with two high-profile releases. He will make his Bollywood debut in War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, directed by Ayan Mukerji and releasing on August 14, 2025. Following that, he will headline Dragon, a big-budget actioner directed by KGF’s Prashanth Neel, slated for release on June 25, 2026.

Whether coincidence or a subtle hint, NTR's choice of reading has once again proven his ability to set trends, even off-screen.