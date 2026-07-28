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Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised 6 to 8 weeks rest

Actor Jr NTR has been advised to take six to eight weeks of medical rest following a shoulder injury, with his team issuing an official statement confirming he is in stable condition and urging fans to avoid panic or unverified reports.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 09:54 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 09:54 AM IST
Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised 6 to 8 weeks rest
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