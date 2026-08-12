/Jr NTR undergoes successful shoulder surgery: Actor expected to return to normal in 2-3 months

The procedure was carried out after detailed medical assessment, with the primary goal of supporting his recovery and helping him get back to his regular activities as soon as possible. KIMS Hospitals issued an official health bulletin following the surgery, with the medical team sharing an update on his current condition. “The surgery was completely successful and NTR is doing fine. He will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision. Doctors anticipate that NTR can return to his normal self within a 2 to 3-month timeframe.”