/Jr NTR undergoes successful shoulder surgery: Actor expected to return to normal in 2-3 months

New Delhi: Actor NTR underwent shoulder surgery today at KIMS Hospitals after sustaining an injury to his shoulder. Following a thorough evaluation and consultation with a team of medical specialists, doctors decided that arthroscopic surgery would give him the best shot at a quicker, more complete recovery.
The procedure was carried out after detailed medical assessment, with the primary goal of supporting his recovery and helping him get back to his regular activities as soon as possible. KIMS Hospitals issued an official health bulletin following the surgery, with the medical team sharing an update on his current condition. “The surgery was completely successful and NTR is doing fine. He will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision. Doctors anticipate that NTR can return to his normal self within a 2 to 3-month timeframe.”
With the surgery successfully completed, NTR will now undergo a structured rehabilitation programme under the supervision of his medical team. The recovery period will focus on rehabilitation and a gradual return to his regular routine. The medical team will continue to monitor his progress closely during this period. NTR’s team and medical experts remain positive about his recovery and expect him to return to his normal self within the anticipated 2 to 3-month timeframe.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR will be next seen in Trivikram Srinivas' film. The project was officially announced by NTR through social media in June.
"The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander. And, once again with TRIVIKRAM. #NTRxTrivikram," Jr NTR wrote in the caption.
Featuring a trident and spear merging alongside a DNA motif, the poster carries the intriguing tagline, "One Spear, One Purpose... One Divine Reckoning." The makers have positioned the film as a grand mythological spectacle, promising a divine cinematic experience inspired by mythology and rooted in powerful storytelling, as stated in a press release.
Conceived on a grand scale and rooted in divinity, the film promises a powerful blend of mythology-inspired storytelling, intense emotions, breathtaking action and spectacular world-building.The film's music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
The film is jointly produced by S. Radha Krishna (China Babu) under the prestigious Haarika & Hassine Creations banner and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under NTR Arts.
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