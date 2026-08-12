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  • /Jr NTR undergoes successful shoulder surgery: Actor expected to return to normal in 2-3 months

Jr NTR undergoes successful shoulder surgery: Actor expected to return to normal in 2-3 months

Jr NTR has undergone arthroscopic shoulder surgery after sustaining an injury, with doctors confirming that the procedure was successful. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 05:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
Jr NTR undergoes successful shoulder surgery: Actor expected to return to normal in 2-3 months
Image Credit: IMDb

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Jr NTR undergoes successful shoulder surgery: Actor expected to return to normal in 2-3 months
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