Jubin Nautiyal ties the knot with childhood sweetheart in intimate Uttarakhand ceremony: Report

New Delhi: Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal is reportedly married.

A report by The Times of India stated that the singer recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in an intimate ceremony in his hometown in Uttarakhand.

The report further mentioned that the wedding was a private affair attended only by close family members and a few loved ones.

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The identity of Jubin’s wife is still under wraps, and the singer is yet to confirm the news officially.

When the same media portal reached out to him, he remained unavailable for comment.

As of now, no official pictures or detailed information about the ceremony have been shared publicly.

More about Jubin Nautiyal

Jubin Nautiyal is a popular playback singer who has sung over 200 songs, including hit tracks such as Raataan Lambiyan and Kaabil Hoon.

The singer hails from Dehradun in Uttarakhand and first gained attention on the reality show X Factor India in 2011. He made his Bollywood playback singing debut with Ek Mulaqat from Sonali Cable (2014), followed by Meherbani from The Shaukeens.

His popular tracks include Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata from Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kaabil Hoon from Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. Some of his other well-known songs include Tum Hi Aana, Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere, Taaron Ke Shehar, and Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.

One of his most popular tracks is Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

On Valentine’s Day this year, he shared a glimpse of his partner on Instagram Stories, sparking curiosity among fans.