Junaid Khan On Being Choreographed By Farah Khan: 'My Weaknesses...'

New Delhi: Junaid Khan recently shared his experience of being choreographed by the renowned Farah Khan for the song Rehna Kol from his upcoming film Loveyapa. Set to make his theatrical debut with the film, Junaid described working with Farah as an unforgettable experience, praising her remarkable presence on set.

Interestingly, Farah Khan previously choreographed the iconic track "Pehla Nasha" for Aamir Khan’s debut film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), and now, years later, she’s choreographed a song for his son, Junaid. Reflecting on his time with Farah, Junaid called it one of the most memorable moments of his career.

"I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to learn from someone so respected and experienced. Despite my weaknesses as a dancer, her energy and warmth made it easy for me to feel comfortable and focus on giving my best."

Loveyapa, a modern romance, promises to captivate audiences with its heartwarming story, lively music, and stunning visuals. Set to release on February 7, 2025, the film is expected to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, celebrating love in all its forms.