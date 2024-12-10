Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2830111https://zeenews.india.com/people/jungkook-sets-the-stage-on-fire-at-bts-la-concert-fans-go-wild-over-his-moves-and-looks-2830111.html
NewsLifestylePeople
JUNGKOOK

Jungkook Sets The Stage On Fire At BTS LA Concert: Fans Go Wild Over His Moves And Looks

BTS star Jungkook left ARMY mesmerized with his electrifying performance and stunning visuals during the Permission to Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 08:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jungkook Sets The Stage On Fire At BTS LA Concert: Fans Go Wild Over His Moves And Looks Pic Credit: X

Los Angeles witnessed a K-pop spectacle as BTS members—Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, V, and Suga—lit up the stage with their electrifying Permission to Dance On Stage concert. Thousands of ARMY members from across the globe gathered for this much-anticipated event, marking BTS’s first face-to-face concert since their 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour.

Jungkook Captivates ARMY at BTS LA Concert

The septet delivered a dynamic show, seamlessly transitioning between sophisticated white outfits during the opening and dashing black ensembles later. While all members garnered admiration, Jungkook stole the spotlight with his unparalleled charisma, flawless moves, and dashing looks.

Videos and photos of Jungkook's breathtaking performance, particularly on the hit track Fake Love, have taken social media by storm. Showcasing his effortless dancing skills and undeniable charm, Jungkook left fans swooning.

ARMYs flooded social platforms, showering the singer with praise. “He’s on another level!” tweeted one fan, while another added, “Jungkook’s energy and visuals are unmatched.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This concert marked an emotional moment for fans and BTS alike, reuniting them after years of virtual interactions due to the pandemic.

Stay tuned for more updates from BTS’s Permission to Dance On Stage series!

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fake Milk Factory Busted in Bulandshahr
DNA Video
DNA: Will Babri Masjid Be Built in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament 'Reporting' Goes Viral, mocks PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK