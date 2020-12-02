हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ellen Page

Juno star Ellen Page comes out as transgender, changes name to Elliot

The actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, said he was a transgender and had changed his first name to Elliot.

Juno star Ellen Page comes out as transgender, changes name to Elliot
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@elliotpage

LOS ANGELES: The Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and "The Umbrella Academy," formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday said he was a transgender person and had changed his first name to Elliot.

"I can`t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Page wrote on Instagram.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer."

Page, 33, was nominated for an Academy Award for playing a pregnant teenager in 2007 film "Juno" and starred in other movies including 2010 sci-fi thriller "Inception." The actor currently appears in Netflix superhero series "Umbrella Academy."

In the Instagram post, Page said he would use he/they pronouns.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @elliotpage

"The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared," Page said. "I`m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the `jokes,` and of violence."

"To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better," he added.

Page received messages of support on social media.

"You are so loved and admired," actress Lena Dunham wrote.

"So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can`t wait to see you return in season 3!" said a tweet from Netflix.

