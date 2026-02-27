Just Married! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna make first public appearance at Udaipur airport- VIDEO

New Delhi: Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently posed for paparazzi at Udaipur Airport on Friday during a brief meet-and-greet session with fans.

The star couple looked radiant as they happily interacted with photographers. Vijay and Rashmika, fondly called “ViRos” by fans, tied the knot on Thursday in the presence of close family and friends in Udaipur and made their first public appearance as a married couple at the airport.

Rashmika opted for a red suit, while Vijay donned a kurta-pyjama paired with sunglasses. The couple was seen sending flying kisses to fans and waving cheerfully before heading inside the airport.

Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony, which looked straight out of a fairytale, Rashmika took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her husband.

She thanked Vijay for teaching her “what true love feels like” and showing her “what being in peace feels like.”

She began her note: “Hi my loves, introducing to you now my husband, Mr Vijay Deverakonda! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely okay and constantly reminded me that I was capable of achieving much more than I could ever imagine.”

She added, “The man who has never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching… the man who showed me that travelling with friends is the best thing ever. Trust me, I could write a book on this man! I’ve become the woman I always dreamed of being because you made her who she is today. I’ve truly been blessed.”

In her post, Rashmika affectionately referred to Vijay as “Vijju.”

“Vijju, I am always short of words to describe how I feel about you. You know that. But suddenly all my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy life everything makes so much more sense now because I have you witnessing it all and being the biggest part of it. I am so, so excited to become your wife, to be your wife, to be called your wife. It’s full party time now! Let’s have the best life ever together. I love you,” she wrote.

Rashmika and Vijay have shared screen space in two notable Telugu films, the 2018 romantic comedy blockbuster Geetha Govindam and the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade.

(Inputs from ANI)