Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021840https://zeenews.india.com/people/just-married-vijay-deverakonda-and-rashmika-mandanna-make-first-public-appearance-at-udaipur-airport-video-3021840.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleJust Married! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna make first public appearance at Udaipur airport- VIDEO
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Just Married! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna make first public appearance at Udaipur airport- VIDEO

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made their first public appearance as a married couple at the Udaipur airport. 
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Just Married! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna make first public appearance at Udaipur airport- VIDEO(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently posed for paparazzi at Udaipur Airport on Friday during a brief meet-and-greet session with fans.

The star couple looked radiant as they happily interacted with photographers. Vijay and Rashmika, fondly called “ViRos” by fans, tied the knot on Thursday in the presence of close family and friends in Udaipur and made their first public appearance as a married couple at the airport.

 
Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rashmika opted for a red suit, while Vijay donned a kurta-pyjama paired with sunglasses. The couple was seen sending flying kisses to fans and waving cheerfully before heading inside the airport.

Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony, which looked straight out of a fairytale, Rashmika took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her husband.

She thanked Vijay for teaching her “what true love feels like” and showing her “what being in peace feels like.”

She began her note: “Hi my loves, introducing to you now my husband, Mr Vijay Deverakonda! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely okay and constantly reminded me that I was capable of achieving much more than I could ever imagine.”

She added, “The man who has never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching… the man who showed me that travelling with friends is the best thing ever. Trust me, I could write a book on this man! I’ve become the woman I always dreamed of being because you made her who she is today. I’ve truly been blessed.”

In her post, Rashmika affectionately referred to Vijay as “Vijju.”

“Vijju, I am always short of words to describe how I feel about you. You know that. But suddenly all my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy life everything makes so much more sense now because I have you witnessing it all and being the biggest part of it. I am so, so excited to become your wife, to be your wife, to be called your wife. It’s full party time now! Let’s have the best life ever together. I love you,” she wrote.

Rashmika and Vijay have shared screen space in two notable Telugu films, the 2018 romantic comedy blockbuster Geetha Govindam and the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade.

(Inputs from ANI)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan shares first glimpse of son Farwaan from Mecca trip
Ikkis
Ikkis on OTT: When and where to watch Agastya Nanda’s film online
India vs South Africa
Why IND vs WI Super 8 clash is a direct shootout for T20 WC 2026 semis spot?
rashmika mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Celebs shower love
UP CM Yogi Adithyanath
Japan: UP CM Yogi visits advanced hydrogen plant in Yamanashi
Afghanistan
Pakistan suffers massive damage as Afghanistan launches retaliatory strike
India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek, Hardik star as India thrash Zimbabwe by 72 runs
PM Modi Israel visit
PM Modi’s Israel visit sparks political debate, Opp raises Gaza concerns
mens ties
Stylish Men’s Ties To Elevate Formal Looks
Modi Israel visit
Mehbooba Mufti slams PM Modi for 'hugging Criminal' Netanyahu