हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Just Mouni Roy and her enchanting avatars winning hearts on Instagram - In Pics

On the work front, Mouni Roy has 'Brahmastra' lined-up for release. 

Just Mouni Roy and her enchanting avatars winning hearts on Instagram - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television's original 'Naagin' aka Mouni Roy moved to Bollywood sometime back with Reema Kagti's 'Gold' starring Akshay Kumar. Ever since her fan following has increased manifold and the bong beauty keeps her social media handles buzzing with the latest updates. 

Mouni Roy enjoys a whopping 14.4 million followers on Instagram alone - that explains how much popular the stunner is. Today, let's explore some of her best looks from Instagram which won her many hearts: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

laughter, food & books... all there is....#goodvibesonly

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

May the colours and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy Happy Onam @inshacreationsnx

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bloom baby bloom 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Trapped in an oil painting...

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A walk back to the archives (yet again)!! #lettersfromthearchive @rahuljhangiani

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

On the work front, Mouni has 'Brahmastra' lined-up for release. 

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. 

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 

 

Tags:
Mouni RoyMouni Roy picsMouni Roy photosMouni Roy Instagram
Next
Story

Exclusive: This unseen video of Sushant Singh Rajput raises questions on Rhea Chakraborty's drug and depression claims

  • 53,08,014Confirmed
  • 85,619Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M38S

Indian security forces arrest 14 terrorists today