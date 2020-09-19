Just Mouni Roy and her enchanting avatars winning hearts on Instagram - In Pics

New Delhi: Television's original 'Naagin' aka Mouni Roy moved to Bollywood sometime back with Reema Kagti's 'Gold' starring Akshay Kumar. Ever since her fan following has increased manifold and the bong beauty keeps her social media handles buzzing with the latest updates.

Mouni Roy enjoys a whopping 14.4 million followers on Instagram alone - that explains how much popular the stunner is. Today, let's explore some of her best looks from Instagram which won her many hearts:

On the work front, Mouni has 'Brahmastra' lined-up for release.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.