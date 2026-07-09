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Justin Baldoni breaks silence after Blake Lively legal battle: 'We are healing'

Justin Baldoni has spoken publicly for the first time since his legal battle with Blake Lively concluded, sharing an emotional message alongside wife Emily Baldoni. The actor said their family is focused on healing, gratitude and moving forward after two difficult years.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 03:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
Justin Baldoni breaks silence after Blake Lively legal battle: 'We are healing'
Image Credit: Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, Instagram

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