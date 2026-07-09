Justin Baldoni breaks silence after Blake Lively legal battle: 'We are healing'

He also thanked supporters who stood by the couple during the legal battle. "There were so many of you who, when we didn't have a voice, were our voice," Baldoni said, adding, "You had a prayer at the very beginning, which was that you just pray that people would have discernment. And so many of you had discernment and you used your intuition and you trusted that. And you have given your time to fight for us. And thank you does not feel like enough, but we're here in large part because of so many of you and all of our friends and family."