Los Angeles : In a major setback for Justin Baldoni, a judge on Monday dismissed his USD 400 million defamation claim against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

As per Variety, Judge Lewis J. Liman tossed out Baldoni's entire lawsuit -- which also alleged extortion and other claims -- but allowed him to amend and refile a couple of allegations regarding interference with contracts.

"Today's opinion is a total victory and a complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times," Lively's lawyers said in a statement. "As we have said from day one, this 'USD 400 million' lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it. We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys' fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, Sarowitz, Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation."

Lively has sued Baldoni in federal court for sexual harassment and retaliation, alleging that he and the producers of "It Ends With Us" launched a smear campaign against her after she complained about conditions on the set of the film.

Reynolds, Lively's husband, was accused in the suit of defaming Baldoni by calling him a "sexual predator." The judge found that Reynolds was relying on Lively's version of events, which he had no reason to doubt, as per Variety.

The high-profile case is set to go to trial on March 9, 2026.