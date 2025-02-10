Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Shut Down Divorce Rumours With Heartfelt Instagram Post

Washington: Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber has put to rest swirling rumours about his marriage to model Hailey Bieber with a heartfelt Instagram post that showcases the couple enjoying a cosy dinner date together.

In a series of pictures shared on his social media, Justin and Hailey are seen laughing and relishing their time together, dispelling any concerns regarding their relationship.

The photos, which feature the couple in a candid moment, have reassured fans about the strength of their bond, especially after recent speculation about their marriage.

Other photos in the series hinted at Justin's ongoing music projects, with some glimpses of what could potentially be new music in the works.

Hailey, who is no stranger to being in the public eye, showed her support by liking the post, further fueling the message that their relationship remains strong and unshaken by external speculation.

For a while now, the 30-year-old artist has been at the centre of numerous headlines not related to his music career, but rather his personal life.

One of the most prominent subjects of discussion has been his marriage to Hailey Bieber, particularly after the couple faced a wave of divorce rumours that left fans concerned.

Recently, Justin Bieber addressed the issue directly, denying any involvement in the decision to unfollow Hailey on Instagram.

The pop star took to his Instagram Stories to clarify that his account had been tampered with, explaining, "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife."

This post came after fans noticed the couple had briefly unfollowed each other on the platform, sparking speculation about their relationship.

Amid these rumours, Justin and Hailey have continued to share sweet moments on social media, often showing off their love for one another.

A photo shared by Justin in December 2024 depicted a cosy winter date where the couple was seen ice skating together under the night sky.

Furthermore, Justin's Instagram Stories also included a touching tribute to his wife. Sharing a photo of Hailey, he wrote, "The greatest woman I have and will ever know."

In December 2024, Hailey took to her own social media to address the constant rumours about her marriage. Reposting a viral TikTok video in which the user said, "You're not well, and it's okay," Hailey added her own caption, writing, "Me to all of you on the internet."

A source close to the couple had previously revealed that the constant gossip does not bother Justin and Hailey.

"They laugh at the constant divorce rumours," the insider shared, adding that while the rumours can be annoying, the couple views them as nothing more than "noise."

Despite the rumours, the couple, married since 2018, is embracing parenthood. In August 2024, Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber.