Justin Bieber Announces 'Swag', His 7th Album In Four Years

Washington : Singer Justin Bieber has released his seventh album 'Swag' featuring guest appearances from a slew of artists including Gunna, Sexyy Red, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin and Marvin Winans, reported Variety.

The album consists of 21 tracks and has been produced by himself alongside Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Daniel Caesar, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, Knox Fortune and more, as per the outlet.

Earlier today, fans around the world took notice of billboards in Iceland, Atlanta, and Los Angeles depicting an image of Bieber accompanied by the word 'Swag', suggesting a new record was on the way.

According to Variety, Bieber confirmed that the earlier seen billboards were in fact real by reporting them to his Instagram and, shortly after, posted a video taken in New York City's Times Square that touted a 20-song tracklist.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, the singer shared a photo featuring a 20-track list of unreleased songs, hinting at his potential album.

He also included images taken from what appeared to be the album cover shoot, depicting images of Bieber holding his son Jack Blues and accompanied by his wife Hailey.

In the months leading up to 'Swag,' Bieber shared snapshots from the studio on social media, suggesting that he was working on new music.

The singer had reportedly hosted jam sessions in his Los Angeles home with appearances from Carter Lang, Eddie Benjamin and Tay James.

'Swag' is Bieber's follow-up to 'Justice', which was released in 2021. That album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the hits 'Anyone,' 'Hold On' and the set's biggest smash 'Peaches' featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, reported Variety.

Following the release of 'Justice,' Bieber kicked off his Justice World Tour in February 2022. Though dates were scheduled through March 2023, he cut the tour short to prioritise his health in September 2022, and later cancelled the postponed dates.

As for Bieber, he has been relatively quiet on the music front, returning to the stage earlier this year as a guest during SZA's performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium for a rendition of their collaboration 'Snooze.'