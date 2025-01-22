Justin Bieber Clarifies He Didn’t Unfollow Wife Hailey On Instagram, Says 'Someone Went...'

Washington: Singer Justin Bieber claimed he wasn't the one to unfollow Hailey Bieber on Instagram, reported People.

He addressed his account unfollowing his wife in a now-deleted Instagram Stories post on Tuesday, January 21.

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," Justin wrote, reported People

Earlier, he had shared photos on Instagram of a cosy winter date he had with Hailey. The couple were photographed ice skating during a cute nighttime outing.

He also posted a photo of his wife on his Instagram Stories.

"The greatest woman I have and will ever know," he wrote over the image.

In December 2024, Hailey appeared to address online theories regarding an alleged strain in her relationship with Justin by reposting a viral TikTok in which a user said, "You're not well, and it's okay."

"Me to all of you on the internet," Hailey wrote over a repost of a viral clip, as reported by the outlet.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have dealt with gossip surrounding relationship problems for years -- but don't let the whispers get to them, a source previously informed.

"They laugh at the constant divorce rumours," the insider said of the pair in November. "It's annoying but just noise," reported People.

Last year, Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child together, son Jack Blues.

Justin announced the news on August 23 with a photo of his wife's hand holding the newborn's tiny foot. "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," he wrote alongside the post, reported People.