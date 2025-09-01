Justin Bieber Crashes Indian Fan’s Wedding In Los Angeles, Internet Goes Wild

New Delhi: Pop star Justin Bieber has once again sent the internet into a frenzy — this time by crashing an Indian fan’s wedding in Los Angeles. The unannounced appearance left the bride and her family pleasantly surprised.

Videos from the wedding celebration have surfaced online, with fans applauding Bieber for his heartwarming gesture.

In one widely shared clip, Justin is seen making a surprise entrance at the wedding venue. The video, posted by a fan club, was captioned, “Justin Bieber surprised a bride for her wedding in Los Angeles, CA.”

Justin Bieber Crashes Indian Wedding

The singer was seen mingling with guests, exchanging smiles, and posing for pictures with the bridesmaids.

Bieber kept his look casual, sporting a white T-shirt paired with blue shorts and a bright blue fur jacket. The bride, meanwhile, looked radiant in a traditional green saree, styled with gold jewelry and kaleeras tied around her wrists.

The candid pictures of Bieber interacting with the bride and guests have been winning hearts online.

Internet Reacts

One user commented, “Look at the joy! Blessings to the beautiful bride.”

Another wrote, “She is so lucky, best surprise and wedding gift for her.”

A third joked about Bieber’s outfit, saying, “Hailey is a fashion icon, still whyyyyyy is Justin’s styling like this?”

This isn’t the first time Bieber has been part of an Indian wedding. Last year, he performed at the sangeet of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, reportedly charging $10 million for the performance — an event that also featured Rihanna and Katy Perry.

On the work front, Bieber recently released his seventh studio album, Swag, on July 11, 2025. The album features guest appearances from Gunna, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans.