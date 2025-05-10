Advertisement
JUSTIN BIEBER

Justin Bieber Opens Up About Inner Struggles And Honesty Amid Rumours Of Marital Trouble And Relapse

Justin Bieber shared a vulnerable post about selfishness, personal growth, and the liberating power of honesty as speculation swirls around his mental health, marriage, and alleged drug relapse.

|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 11:28 AM IST|Source: IANS
Justin Bieber Opens Up About Inner Struggles And Honesty Amid Rumours Of Marital Trouble And Relapse (Image: @justinbieber/Instagram)

Mumbai: Amidst concern about his mental well-being, Justin Bieber has shared a cryptic post about honesty and the need to feel included. 

Taking to his IG, Bieber penned "I sometimes think im gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am. Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn't like me or trust me. I thought if I was honest about the selfish things I was feeling, that I was gonna be disqualified from the dreams I had of being included."

The singer's post ended claiming that being honest to yourself is the biggest form of freedom.

"But the more honest I am about where I really am, the more freedom I actually have."

In addition to this, Bieber shared a similar post, shedding light on how one needs to continuously work on oneself.

"I'm just an average, flawed guy. I've done things that have hurt others. I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally. Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today."

Sharing his views on what true love looks like, he added, "Love draws us in...Love doesn't condemn...Love believes the best, love hopes all things, and endures all things; it doesn't keep record of wrong. Love helps u to forgive and love even your enemies."

In the recent past, rumors have been claiming trouble in paradise for Bieber and his better half, Hailey. The couple unfollowed each other on social media for some time, fueling speculation about a possible divorce. The couple is believed to be facing marital issues ever since the birth of their son Jack Blues.

Not just that, Bieber has allegedly found his way back to narcotics, making things even more difficult to manage.

