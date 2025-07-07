Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2927738https://zeenews.india.com/people/justin-bieber-posts-an-adorable-video-playing-with-baby-boy-jack-watch-2927738.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
JUSTIN BIEBER

Justin Bieber Posts An Adorable Video Playing With Baby Boy Jack: Watch

Justin Bieber is enjoying fatherhood. The singer recently posted a heartwarming black and white video on Instagram. The post has touched hearts of many fans. 

|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 10:15 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Justin Bieber Posts An Adorable Video Playing With Baby Boy Jack: Watch (Source:Instagram)

Washington : Justin Bieber is clearly enjoying fatherhood!

The singer recently shared a heartwarming black-and-white video on Instagram, where he can be seen playing with his baby boy, Jack Blues. The clip shows a sweet father-son moment that has touched the hearts of many fans.
Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)


Last month, Justin gave fans a glimpse into his lakeside family vacation, posting several photos with his wife Hailey and 10-month-old Jack, enjoying time together outdoors. In the photos, little Jack is seen wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey jersey, a nod to Justin's favorite NHL team, according to People.

Jack's jersey had the name of Auston Matthews, the team's captain. The proud dad posted various shots of Jack in the jersey, along with blue socks and baggy jeans.
Justin, who now uses the Instagram handle @lilbieber, also shared a picture of Jack sitting in a field next to a soccer ball, suggesting that sports may become a big part of his life. In another photo, Jack is seen beside Hailey's hands, as the couple continues to keep their son's face off social media by only showing the back of his head.

Justin and Hailey welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23 of last year. The couple, who first tied the knot in a civil ceremony in 2018 before hosting a larger wedding celebration in 2019, have kept most details of their parenthood journey private.

After his birth, a source told PEOPLE, "The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for." (ANI)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK