Justin Bieber wishes Hailey on wedding anniversary: ‘8 years until infinity’

His debut studio album, My World 2.0, topped the US Billboard 200, making him the youngest solo male to do so in 47 years. Its lead single, "Baby", became one of the best selling singles in the United States. His second album, Under the Mistletoe, became the first Christmas album by a male artist to debut at number one. With his third studio album, Believe, and its acoustic re-release, Bieber became the first artist in Billboard charts history to have five US number-one albums by the age of 18.