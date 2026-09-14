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Justin Bieber wishes Hailey on wedding anniversary: ‘8 years until infinity’

Justin Bieber celebrated his wedding anniversary with wife Hailey Bieber by sharing romantic photos from their snooker date, calling their journey “new beginnings” and professing his love for her.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 09:53 AM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 09:53 AM IST
Justin Bieber wishes Hailey on wedding anniversary: ‘8 years until infinity’
Image Credit: Justin Bieber, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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