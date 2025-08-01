Justin Timberlake Diagnosed With Lyme Disease During 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour', Shares Health Update With Pics

Washington: Singer and actor Justin Timberlake has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease and opened up about the struggles he's faced while on his 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour,' reported Variety.

The singer posted a bunch of pictures from his tour while detailing his diagnosis to coincide with the conclusion of his global tour.

Fans recently noticed that Timberlake appeared sluggish and low-energy during performances on the international leg of the trek, which he suggested was due to the nerve damage and fatigue he experienced from Lyme disease, as per his Instagram post.

"I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme Disease-which I don't say so you feel bad for me - but to shed some light on what I've been up against behind the scenes. If you've experienced this disease or know someone who has- then you're aware: Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," wrote Justin Timberlake.

The 'Mirrors' singer described his mindset when he first got diagnosed with Lyme disease, explaining that he contemplated stopping the tour but ultimately decided to continue for the love of performance.

"When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness. I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I'm so glad I kept going," said Justin Timberlake.

The singer further said that he was hesitant to talk about his personal struggles. "I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren't misinterpreted. Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I'd like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too," wrote Justin Timberlake.

Timberlake wrapped his 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' in Istanbul on July 30, more than a year after he set off the trek in Vancouver last April.