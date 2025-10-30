Justin Trudeau 'Much Happier' In New Relationship With Katy Perry: Report

Washington DC: Justin Trudeau seems to have found happiness again.

Trudeau, who has recently undergone several changes in his personal and professional life, including his separation from his wife, Sophie Gregoire, in 2023 and stepping down as Canada's Prime Minister earlier this year, is now said to be in a much better place.



According to a Canadian source quoted by PEOPLE magazine, Trudeau is enjoying a new chapter in life with American singer Katy Perry.



"Justin has had a lot of upheavals in the past couple of years, both in his professional-political status and at home with the split from Sophie," the Canadian source told the magazine.

The source added that after facing media scrutiny and public backlash over his resignation and personal life, Trudeau's mood has improved in recent months.



"He is a much happier person now," the source told PEOPLE. "Stresses are greatly diminished. And he is intrigued with Katy. They have fun together, laugh a lot, talk about everything. His life is much improved, and his relationship with Katy has had a lot to do with it."



Trudeau and Sophie, who married in 2005, share three children: sons Xavier and Hadrien, and daughter Ella-Grace. The pair announced their separation in August 2023 while he was still in office.



Similarly, Perry ended her engagement with actor Orlando Bloom earlier this year. The two share a daughter, Daisy, who is five years old.



Both Trudeau and Perry seem to be moving forward positively, supporting each other as they start this new chapter in their lives.