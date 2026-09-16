Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Jyotika and Suriya renew wedding vows after 20 years: 'The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding'

Jyotika and Suriya renew wedding vows after 20 years: 'The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding'

Jyotika and Suriya marked 20 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows, celebrating the imperfections, adjustments, sacrifices and understanding that have shaped their relationship.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
Jyotika and Suriya renew wedding vows after 20 years: 'The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding'
Image Credit: Jyotika, Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jyotika and Suriya renew wedding vows after 20 years: 'The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding'
2
3
4
5