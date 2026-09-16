/Jyotika and Suriya renew wedding vows after 20 years: 'The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding'

Mumbai: Actress Jyotika renewed her wedding vows with her star husband Suriya as the couple marked 20 years of marriage, celebrating not a perfect relationship but the imperfections, adjustments, sacrifices and understanding that have shaped their journey together. Jyotika took to Instagram, where she shared a video in collaboration with Suriya from their vow renewal. The video accompanied an emotional note, where they reaffirmed their vows, their children and the life they have built together, calling their bond an “imperfect us, with the perfect understanding.”