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  • /Jyotika hits back at trolls after supporting CJP protest and activist Sonam Wangchuk, 'Government damaging student heads...'

Jyotika hits back at trolls after supporting CJP protest and activist Sonam Wangchuk, 'Government damaging student heads...'

Following intense student protests and public pressure supported by prominent personalities like Jyotika, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned amid growing outrage over national exam irregularities.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 06:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
Jyotika hits back at trolls after supporting CJP protest and activist Sonam Wangchuk, 'Government damaging student heads...'
Image Credit: @jyotika/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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