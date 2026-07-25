/Jyotika hits back at trolls after supporting CJP protest and activist Sonam Wangchuk, 'Government damaging student heads...'

Breaking her silence on the nationwide educational reform demonstrations, actor Jyotika issued a direct statement demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Taking to social media, the actor declared her unwavering solidarity with protesting students, activist Sonam Wangchuk, and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), before actively countering online backlash and trolling.
In a strongly worded post on Instagram, Jyotika aligned herself with the youth-led movement seeking accountability and systemic overhaul in the national examination system.
"Step down, Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign. I stand with the students and the future of our nation! I stand with accountability. I stand for a democratic India! I stand for a reformed education!" Jyotika wrote. "Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, as mothers, we want to raise our children to be like you. Proud of you, Gen Z, for being unfiltered. You have proved that together 'WE' are India. Thank you for breaking the pressure. Thank you for making us fearless, CJP. Jai Hind."
Her statement comes as student demonstrations expand nationwide following the July 20 Chalo Sansad march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament. The movement intensified after security forces deployed lathi charges and tear gas to disperse student demonstrators.
While the post drew widespread support, it also attracted critical comments, which Jyotika directly addressed in the comment section.
Responding to an allegation that her support was part of a paid "toolkit" rather than genuine concern for the NEET issue, she sarcastically replied:
"Oooohhh toolkit! Fancy. I thought I wrote I support students, let me check."
Addressing broader criticism regarding the political nature of the protests and potential damage to public property, one user urged her not to encourage students to deviate into political debates. Jyotika sharply pivoted the focus back to police action against young demonstrators:
"What about government damaging student heads n body?" she retorted, referring to the physical force deployed against student marchers.
Responding to a well-wisher who voiced concern over potential backlash or safety risks for her family due to her outspoken stance, the actor offered a brief note of reassurance, writing: "God's always been with me. Thank u for being concerned."
Ultimately, the persistent demands raised by cultural figures, student bodies, and activists culminated in major political fallout. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has officially tendered his resignation, marking a critical turning point as widespread frustration among students and civil society groups reached a tipping point.
The resignation comes on the heels of continuous nationwide demonstrations organised by student bodies demanding accountability for structural flaws in the national testing framework. Unrest had mounted steadily as administrative lapses disrupted major entrance examinations, leaving millions of candidates facing uncertainty and sparking intense debate over public sector recruitment and educational standards.
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