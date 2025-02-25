Jyotika Says She & Her Husband Suriya Leave Their Stardom Outside The House For This Reason

Mumbai: Jyotika, who will soon be seen in Dabba Cartel, recently opened up about her journey in the film industry and how she separates stardom from her personal life. Despite being one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema, she revealed that at home, she and her husband, superstar Suriya, prioritize their roles as parents over their celebrity status.

In a candid interaction with Screen, Jyotika reflected on her career and the conscious decisions she has made to grow as an actor.

“My journey is nothing but growth. Whenever I have thought I need growth as an actor, I have switched languages. I have always chosen films based on characters that are different from me, especially in the last decade. These roles have resonated with people and shaped my career in a way I never expected.”

She also addressed whether she regrets leaving Bollywood at an early stage in her career, to which she responded with gratitude for the opportunities she received in South Indian cinema.

“I was extremely happy in the South. Some of my best roles came from there, and I don’t think I would have received the same opportunities in Hindi films. I took a break at 28 after marriage and returned to acting at 35, and Tamil cinema welcomed me with strong, protagonist-driven roles. Now, stepping into Hindi cinema again, I feel the same warmth, so no complaints at all.”

When asked about how she and Suriya manage their superstar status at home, Jyotika shared that their primary focus is their children.

“We leave our superstardom outside the door when we enter home. There, we are just parents. The real stars in our house are our kids, and our biggest discussions revolve around their school lunch boxes rather than our films. One dabba leaves at 6 AM for school, and the other at noon—it’s all about what they are eating, not what we are shooting.”

With her balanced approach to fame and family, Jyotika continues to inspire both on-screen and off-screen, proving that true success lies in staying grounded despite the glitz and glamour of the film industry.