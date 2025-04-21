Advertisement
Jyotika-Suriya Offer Prayers At Divine Kamakhya Temple And Kolhapur Mahalakshmi Shakti Peethas

Jyotika posed for some clicks at the most revered Shakti Peethas - Maa Kamakhya Mandir and Shri Kolhapur Mahalakshmi Temples. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2025, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jyotika-Suriya Offer Prayers At Divine Kamakhya Temple And Kolhapur Mahalakshmi Shakti Peethas Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South superstar couple of Suriya and Jyotika visited the sacred Shakti Peethas of Kamakhya Devi Mandir in Guwahati and Kohlapur Mahalakshmi in Kolhapur, Maharashtra respectively on the occasion of Tamil New Year. The actress took to social media and shared with her fans some pictures from their divine spiritual trip.

Jyotika captioned her post reading: "Blessed to have visited the sacred Shakti peethas of Kolhapur Mahalakshmi and Kamakhya during the auspicious new year ! Starting my next film… I thank you for your love and blessings always."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

Dressed in beautiful traditional red saree with gold jewellery, Jyotika posed for some clicks at the most revered Maa Kamakhya Mandir and Shri Mahalakshmi Shakti Peeth in Kolhapur. 

On the work front, Jyotika was recently seen in the Netflix web series Dabba Cartel. She will soon star in Shaitaan 2 with Ajay Devgn and a yet-to-be-titled project for Amazon Prime Video by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

