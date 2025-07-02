K-Drama Actress Lee Seo Yi Passes Away At 43; Family Issues Statement

New Delhi: South Korean actress Lee Seo-yi, best known for her recent role in the drama The Divorce Insurance, has passed away at the age of 43. The news of her untimely demise was confirmed yesterday, July 01, by her manager via a heartbreaking post on her official social media account.

“Hello, this is Song Seo-bin, manager of actress Lee Seo-yi,” the post began, accompanied by a tender photo of the late actress. “Our radiant, beautiful, lovely, and kind unnie became a star in the sky on June 20, 2025, and we share this with heavy hearts.”

The manager went on to express gratitude for the love and support Lee had received from fans, requesting prayers for her peaceful journey. “We understand that many will be shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden news of her passing, but we kindly ask for your prayers so that she may go to a good and beautiful place,” she wrote.

Song Seo-bin also noted that she was sharing the statement on behalf of Lee’s parents, and included a point of contact for those seeking more information.

Lee Seo-yi, born Song Soo-yeon in 1982, passed away in South Korea. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

She began her acting career in 2013 with a role in the historical drama Hur Jun: The Original Story, but rose to prominence with her performance in Cheongdam-dong Scandal. Over the years, she carved a niche for herself in Korean television, appearing in series such as City of the Sun, Bravo My Life, Romance Special Law, and Pegasus Market.

Her film work included appearances in Killing Romance, How to Live in This World, The King, Scarlet Innocence, and The Royal Traitor.

Lee’s final screen appearance was in The Divorce Insurance, a K-drama that aired from March to May 2025 and was well-received by audiences for its fresh take on love and relationships.

Fans and colleagues alike have been expressing their grief and sharing tributes, remembering Lee Seo-yi for her warmth, talent, and grace on and off the screen.