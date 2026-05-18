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NewsEntertainmentPeopleK. Rajan passes away at 85: Political Leader TTV Dhinakaran mourns veteran producer-actor's demise
K RAJAN DIES

K. Rajan passes away at 85: Political Leader TTV Dhinakaran mourns veteran producer-actor's demise

Veteran Tamil filmmaker and actor K. Rajan died at 85, drawing tributes and condolences from TTV Dhinakaran and members of the Tamil film industry.

|Last Updated: May 18, 2026, 10:47 AM IST|Source: ANI
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K. Rajan passes away at 85: Political Leader TTV Dhinakaran mourns veteran producer-actor's demise

Veteran Tamil film producer, director and actor K. Rajan passed away on Sunday at the age of 85, sending shockwaves across the Tamil film industry.

Political leader and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran expressed grief over Rajan's death and conveyed condolences to his family and colleagues.

Dhinakaran shared a condolence message on X following news of Rajan's suicide.

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Also Read | Tamil producer K Rajan dies at 85; Khushbu Sundar, R Sarath and others pay tribute

In his statement, he wrote, "The news of Tamil film producer Mr K Rajan taking his own life brings immense sorrow and grief. To the family members, relatives, and fellow film industry colleagues who are mourning the loss of producer Mr. K. Rajan, I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies, and I pray to the Almighty God that his soul may rest in peace at the divine feet of the Lord."

K Rajan was known for producing several Tamil films, including 'Thangamana Thangachi' and 'Chinna Poovai Killathe'. Over the years, he earned recognition in the industry not only as a producer and director but also as an actor.

Apart from his work behind the camera, Rajan appeared in multiple Tamil films such as 'Michael Raj', 'Sonthakkaran', 'Veettoda Mappillai', 'Paambhu Sattai', 'Thunivu' and 'Bakasuran'.

News of his demise prompted an outpouring of grief from members of the Tamil film fraternity, with several celebrities mourning the loss of the veteran filmmaker and actor.

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