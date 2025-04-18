K Sera Sera Chairman Satish Panchariya Booked For Rape And Criminal Conspiracy

Mumbai: Satish Panchariya, Chairman of K Sera Sera Group, and Nikita Rattanshi, Director of Chhotu Maharaj Cinema, have found themselves in trouble as an FIR has been registered against them following allegations of criminal conspiracy and sexual assault.

The FIR was filed at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai after a foreign national and former director at the company alleged that Panchariya "repeatedly raped and assaulted her over a span of two years."

On December 3, 2024 also he was "physically overpowered, assaulted, and threatened with gang rape and acid attack," as per the complainant.

It is alleged that the accused Satish Panchariya and Nikita Rattanshi run a large criminal network. They are said to have illegally pirated Indian films and distributed them in other countries.

The charges also include stock market manipulation and illegal money transfers through fake companies.