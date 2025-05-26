Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum Actress Malvika Raaj Announces Pregnancy After 1.5 Years Of Marriage - SEE PIC

New Delhi: Actress Malvika Raaj Bagga, best known for her role in the renowned film, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum' has taken to social media to announce that she is all set to welcome her first child.

Married for 1.5 years, to her husband, Pranav Bagga, the actress announced the news on her social media platform, taking her fans by shock as she showed the pregnancy test result.

Best known for playing the young Poo, Malvika captioned the announcement writing, "You + Me = 3 #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby"

In the shared photo, the actress can be seen piggybacking on her hubby, showcasing pregnancy test results, the couple wore hats that read, "Mom and Dad" respectively.

Congratulatory messages poured in as soon as she posted the message, 'Housefull 4' actress Kriti Kharbanda also congratulated the couple commenting, "Congratulations you two!"

Former model and film producer and Tiger Shroff mother, Ayesha Shroff, also shared her excitement, "Yippppppeeeee!!!! Congrats guyyyyys."

Malvika Raaj is an Indian actress known for her roles in several films, including "Captain Nawab" and the 2021 release "Squad" and her husband, Pranav Bagga is an entrepreneur.

She announced her engagement with a heartfelt post set against a serene background of hot air balloons and beautiful decor. She captioned the photo: "Here we are, we've just begun, And after all this time, our time has come, Here we are, still goin' strong, Right here in the place where we belong "

They are also celebrating their haldi ceremony, themed "The Pink Haldi!"

In November 2023, the two celebrated their beach wedding in Goa. For her special day, Malvika wore a beautifully embroidered golden lehenga, which was colour-coordinated with Pranav's embroidered sherwani, dating for more than 10 years before finally tying the knot.