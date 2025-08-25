New Delhi: Actress Malvika Raaj and husband Pranav Bagga are blessed with a baby girl. Best known for playing young Kareena Kapoor's role aka Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Malvika and hubby Pranav dropped a joint post on Instagram sharing the good news with fans.

Malvika Raaj-Pranav Bagga Welcome Baby Girl

The couple wrote in the caption: From our Hearts to our Arms, Our Baby Girl is Here #babygirl #ourworld #babybagga

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Malvika even participated in Femina Miss India in 2010 and has worked in a Telugu film titled 'Jayadev'. She is known for movies like 'Captain Nawab' and the 2021 release 'Squad' alongside Rinzing Denzongpa. Her husband, Pranav Bagga is an entrepreneur.

About Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga

Malvika Raaj featured as a child artist in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (K3G) which was a blockbuster hit with megastars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan making the ensemble star cast worth it.

Also, this film introduced Bebo as Poo - the quintessential high-class, oh-so-perfect girl in town - and Malvika played her younger version in Karan Johar directorial.

Malvika announced her engagement to Pranav on social media, who proposed to her in Cappadocia, Turkey in August 2023. The duo dated for a decade before tying the knot in a beach wedding in Goa in November 2023.

Malvika wore a golden embroidered lehenga while Pranav donned an embroidered sherwani, twinning with his beautiful bride.