Kacha Badam Girl Anjali Arora's New Hot 'On Demand' Video In White Crop Top and Black Mini Skirt Breaks Internet - Watch

New Delhi: Anjali Arora, the famous Kacha Badam girl, who shot to fame after her video on the viral song broke the internet is now a famous face on social media. With her fan army of over 12.4 million followers on Instagram alone, the digital creator is surely going places. She recently shared a video of hers captioning 'On Demand' dancing and posing in a white crop top and black mini skirt.

Anjali Arora's new video has got over 194,469 likes already and the count is on. She can be seen wearing the ultra-glam dress with brown leopard print boots. Check out the post where she is grooving to Inderr's Thug Love. She keeps sharing her dance videos on popular trending songs which undoubtedly go viral in no time.

A few days back she grooved to Cameroonian-American singer Libianca Fonji's song 'People' wearing a short skater dress. The home video garnered a lot of attention online and many of her fans commented on it. Anjali shot to fame after her video on Kacha Badam became an instant hit on social media.

She also recreated Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang song moves and shared her video dancing to the sizzling number during Pathaan release time.

Anjali Arora was first seen in Lock Upp - a reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Digital content creator shot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online.

The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.