Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017278https://zeenews.india.com/people/kaisi-yeh-yaariaan-actress-krissann-barrentto-announces-pregnancy-watch-video-3017278.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleKaisi Yeh Yaariaan Actress Krissann Barrentto announces pregnancy - Watch Video
KRISSANN BARRETTO

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Actress Krissann Barrentto announces pregnancy - Watch Video

Actor Krissann Barretto announced on Valentine’s Day 2026 that she is expecting her first child with husband Nathan Karamchandani.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 07:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Actress Krissann Barrentto announces pregnancy - Watch Video(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Krissann Barretto has shared joyous news with her fans, announcing that she is expecting her first child with husband Nathan Karamchandani. The couple revealed the special milestone on Valentine’s Day 2026, marking a new chapter in their journey together.

Couple Shares Emotional Message on Social Media

Krissann and Nathan took to Instagram to celebrate what they described as their “last Valentine’s Day as just two.” In a heartfelt joint post, the couple expressed their excitement about soon becoming a family of three.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Their caption read, “1 + 1 = 3. Our first Valentine’s Day in the same country in almost four years, and the last one we’ll ever spend as just two. Love crossed oceans to bring us home, and now it beats beneath my heart. From long distance to forever. From husband and wife to baby daddy and baby mama. Happy Valentine’s Day."

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2026: Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Chiranjeevi and other celebs celebrate with devotion and festive cheers

Take a look:

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from friends, colleagues, and fans across social media.

Former Co-Stars Send Their Wishes

Several of Krissann’s industry friends extended their congratulations, including her former Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co-stars Niti Taylor and Kishwer Merchantt. Actors Karan Jotwani and Veebha Anand also conveyed their warm wishes as the couple prepares to embrace parenthood.

Krissann tied the knot with UK-based electrical technician Nathan Karamchandani in 2023. In April 2024, the couple celebrated their marriage once again with both a white wedding ceremony and a traditional Hindu wedding, surrounded by family and close friends.

Krissann’s Career Highlights

Krissann rose to prominence with her role as Alya Saxena in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Over the years, she has appeared in several popular television projects, including Ex or Next, Ace of Space 2, Tu Aashiqui, and Sasural Simar Ka.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India vs Pakistan
IND vs PAK: Pakistan opt to bowl as clash starts with 'No Handshake'
India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup rivalry enters post Virat-Rohit era
O'Romeo
O'Romeo Vs Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 2 - details inside
Technology
Google Android 17 Beta 1 update for Pixel phones: How to download and more
Shri Kedarnath Dham
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple will be opened on April 22
Mahashivratri 2026
Mahashivratri 2026: Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi and other celebs celebrate
Bangladesh Election 2026
Explained: How BNP navigated anger and arithmetic to win Bangladesh Poll
ICC T20 WC 2026
‘This isn’t India vs Pak, it’s Jay Shah vs Pakistan’; says opposition
India-France defence dialogue
Defence ministers of India, France to co-chair 6th annual defence dialogue
West Indies
T20 WC 2026: Jason Holder, Shai Hope power West Indies to big win over Nepal