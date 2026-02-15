Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Actress Krissann Barrentto announces pregnancy - Watch Video

New Delhi: Actor Krissann Barretto has shared joyous news with her fans, announcing that she is expecting her first child with husband Nathan Karamchandani. The couple revealed the special milestone on Valentine’s Day 2026, marking a new chapter in their journey together.

Couple Shares Emotional Message on Social Media

Krissann and Nathan took to Instagram to celebrate what they described as their “last Valentine’s Day as just two.” In a heartfelt joint post, the couple expressed their excitement about soon becoming a family of three.

Their caption read, “1 + 1 = 3. Our first Valentine’s Day in the same country in almost four years, and the last one we’ll ever spend as just two. Love crossed oceans to bring us home, and now it beats beneath my heart. From long distance to forever. From husband and wife to baby daddy and baby mama. Happy Valentine’s Day."

Take a look:

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from friends, colleagues, and fans across social media.

Former Co-Stars Send Their Wishes

Several of Krissann’s industry friends extended their congratulations, including her former Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co-stars Niti Taylor and Kishwer Merchantt. Actors Karan Jotwani and Veebha Anand also conveyed their warm wishes as the couple prepares to embrace parenthood.

Krissann tied the knot with UK-based electrical technician Nathan Karamchandani in 2023. In April 2024, the couple celebrated their marriage once again with both a white wedding ceremony and a traditional Hindu wedding, surrounded by family and close friends.

Krissann’s Career Highlights

Krissann rose to prominence with her role as Alya Saxena in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Over the years, she has appeared in several popular television projects, including Ex or Next, Ace of Space 2, Tu Aashiqui, and Sasural Simar Ka.