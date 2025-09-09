Kajal Aggarwal Death Rumour Fact Check: Actress Did Not Die In A Road Accident, Slams Fake News

New Delhi: The latest celebrity to fall prey to a death hoax is Kajal Agarwal. The actress woke up to the horror of finding bizarre news about her death floating on social media. Several unverified reports claiming that she had died in a road accident after sustaining major injuries was circulated on social media and this led to a lot of confusion among her fans and followers.

Kajal Aggarwal Death Rumours: Fact Check

The actress put an end to these baseless death hoax rumours. Kajal Aggarwal took to social media on Monday and stated that she is in good health, urging all not to be believe such rumours.

“I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue,” Kajal wrote on her Instagram Stories as well as X, formerly known as Twitter.

She added, “By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well. I kindly request you not to believe or circulate such false news. Let’s focus our energies on positivity and truth instead.”

Earlier, ETimes reached out to Kajal to verify the fake reports, to which she responded and said, "I am busy right now and will connect with you later."

Kajal Aggarwal Upcoming Films

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Salman Khan's Sikandar and is reportedly set to play Mandodari in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey in lead roles. The film's part 1 will release on Diwali in 2026.

Kajal also has Kamal Haasan's Indian 3.