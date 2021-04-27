Naagin 5 actress Kajal Pisal recovers from COVID-19, urges people to donate plasma

Mumbai: Actress Kajal Pisal, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has requested people to donate their plasma, adding that she plans to do so soon as she is allowed to.

"I read that if plasma is given at the right time, then Covid patients can recover faster. I myself, when permissible, am going to donate (plasma). I've spoken to my doctors. Also, I request those who've recovered from COVID-19, please consult your doctor, and when permissible, please donate your blood. This will bring light in many people lives," she says.

Meanwhile, the actress says she is grateful to all those who supported her when she had COVID-19.

"We know and understand how much we, our family members and friends are troubled till we recover. I'm very thankful for all who kept me in their prayers all this time -- my fans and well-wishers," she says.

Talking about the COVID-19 experience, Kajal says: "I have experienced the dark period when you doubt your survival. All you can do is hope and stay positive, and wait to recover. The pain of staying away from your love ones can't be framed in words. All you want is your parent's hug. I was missing my mother, who is no more, and my dad, who's abroad," she says.

The actress is known for featuring in shows such as "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai", "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain", "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya" and "Naagin".