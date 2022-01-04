Kajol-Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa clicks elevator selfie in sexy plunging neckline black dress: Pic

New Delhi: Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn, has become an internet sensation, thanks to the paparazzi culture. The star kid keeps making headlines because of her trendy looks. Recently, an elevator selfie of Nysa in a sexy wrap-around, plunging neckline short black dress has gone viral. The outfit reveals Nysa’s hourglass figure. She also carried a mint colour short hand bag with her attire and wore a dainty gold necklace.

Check out her viral photo:

The star kids outfit matched with the elevator’s color scheme. Nysa clicked the picture on the 33rd floor of a high rise building.

The photo was shared on her fan club account and has received immense love. “A raving shape of Goddess,” commented one user. Another wrote, “Looking so beautiful”. A third user commented, “Looking gorgeous daughter of kajol didi”. Various other users dropped in hearts and fire emojis in the comment section below.

Recently in an interview with Twinkle Khanna, Kajol revealed that Ajay Devgn is a very hands-on and protective father and doesn’t sleep till the time his daughter returns home.

Nysa Devgn is attending school in Singapore. Earlier this year, Kajol was in Singapore with her daughter and could not return to India for six months due to travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.