New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kajol recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of hers with daughter Nysa Devgan. The mother-daughter duo look gorgeous in the click. The two can be seen sitting in a restaurant posing with chopsticks.

KAJOL AND NYSA'S LATEST PIC

‘Two peas in a pod or two chopsticks in a box #unbreakablebond #partnerincrime,” Kajol wrote as the caption. Nysa was quick to reply on the comment section, writing: 'u literally told me u would never post this.'

Many fans commented on the post, hailing the two while some even pointed out that Kajol is looking younger than her daughter.

Meanwhile, on the work front Kajol was last seen in 'Do Patti' alongside actress Kriti Sanon. She will also be seen in 'Sarzameen' and the film Maharagni- Queen of Queens'.

NYSA DEVGAN'S SOCIAL MEDIA FAME

Nysa has several pages dedicated to her on social media. She has not yet made her entry into the showbiz world and yet netizens wanna know more about her. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She studied International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

The star daughter was also seen at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala event, with her mom Kajol back in 2023. The duo posed for the shutterbugs in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla attires in whites and shimmer silver. While Kajol kept it classic in floor-length Anarkali with a train, Nysa amped up the glam factor with a modern chic gown with a plunging neckline.