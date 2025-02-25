Kajol Faces Huge Trolling For Her Unusual Behaviour As She Gets Spotted At The Airport Along With Daughter Nysa Devgn

Mumbai: Kajol was recently spotted at the airport with her daughter, Nysa Devgn, but it was her unusual behaviour that caught the attention of netizens. A video shared by a paparazzi account shows the actress walking at a fast pace ahead of her daughter, almost ignoring the presence of the cameras and those accompanying her.

In the viral clip, the paparazzi can be heard commenting on her speed, jokingly saying, “Ma’am, workout kara diya aapne. Too much fast, ma’am.” However, Kajol, dressed in an all-black outfit with sunglasses, appeared unfazed by the remarks and continued walking without acknowledging the photographers.



Soon after the video surfaced online, social media users began criticizing the actress for what they perceived as a rude and dismissive attitude. Many compared her demeanour to veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who has often been in the spotlight for her blunt and no-nonsense interactions with the media.

The comment section of the post was filled with mixed reactions. While some defended Kajol, stating that celebrities have the right to maintain their privacy, others called her out for being “arrogant” and “full of attitude.” One user wrote, “She always acts like this, not surprised,” while another commented, “At least acknowledge the paps, they are just doing their job.”

This isn’t the first time Kajol has faced backlash for her public behaviour. Previously, she has been criticized for avoiding interactions with the paparazzi and maintaining a stern demeanour in public appearances. Some users even pointed out that she used to be more cheerful and interactive in the past but has recently become more reserved and distant.

Despite the trolling, Kajol continues to remain one of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses, known for her stellar performances and strong personality. Whether her recent behaviour was intentional or just a moment of wanting privacy remains up for debate, but it certainly has sparked conversations on social media.