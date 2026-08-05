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Kajol gets emotional after daughter Nysa Devgan pens heartfelt birthday tribute

Kajol's birthday was made even more memorable after daughter Nysa Devgan shared a touching tribute on social media. The emotional message left the actress overwhelmed, prompting a heartfelt response.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
Kajol gets emotional after daughter Nysa Devgan pens heartfelt birthday tribute
Image Credit: Kajol Devgan, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Kajol gets emotional after daughter Nysa Devgan pens heartfelt birthday tribute
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