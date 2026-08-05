Kajol gets emotional after daughter Nysa Devgan pens heartfelt birthday tribute

Earlier, in April, the doting mother had penned an emotional note for her daughter Nysa on her birthday, saying that ‘her world changed the day Nysa was born.’ Sharing pictures from last year's Durga Puja celebrations, Kajol wrote, “I am so blessed .. she was born and the world changed.. I thank God everyday for You my darling .. u are perfect and all mine always. Happy happy birthday to u and me bless (sic).”