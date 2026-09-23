Kajol mourns Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji: ‘One more star gone’

Mumbai: Actress Kajol mourned the demise of her aunt and Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, with an emotional social media post. She took to her social media account and shared a picture of Krishna Mukerji from the Durga Puja celebration, and wrote, “One more star gone to make a more beautiful sky..” For the uninitiated, Krishna Mukerji, a former playback singer and the wife of late filmmaker Ram Mukerji, passed away on September 22 at the age of 75.