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Kajol mourns Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji: ‘One more star gone’

Kajol paid an emotional tribute to her aunt and Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, who passed away aged 75 on September 22, sharing a heartfelt post on social media.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Kajol mourns Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji: ‘One more star gone’
Image Credit: Kajol, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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