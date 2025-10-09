Kajol On Saif Ali Khan And Ex-Wife Amrita Singh’s Age Gap: 'She Brought You Up Well'

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol shared a witty remark on the age difference between Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh as she praised her role in shaping Saif.

In the tongue-in-cheek chat show “Two Much With Twinkle and Kajol,” Saif Ali Khan opened up about his early marriage to Amrita Singh at the age of 21 while discussing love, relationships and marriage.

Kajol said: “You got married pretty young, at 21, actually.”

Reflecting on his marriage to Amrita, Saif called her guidance during his initial film industry days invaluable.

He said: “So, I mean, I've spoken about it a lot. Obviously, 21 is young, and things change, and we know that things didn't work out. But apart from having two wonderful children, I don't think I've said before how important Amrita was in my life to help me understand my way through the film industry, as well as understand quite a few things.”

“And her kind of contribution and help at that time was something that's been quite invaluable. So, it's a pity things did not work out,” he said.

To which, Kajol cheekily said: “She brought you up well.”

Akshay then pointed at Kajol and everyone in the room laughed.

Saif recalled that Amrita helped him with “some learnings”.

“And, like I said, a wonderful mum. But I'm very lucky. I think my ex-wife and I get along well enough to usually speak about important things, usually when I'm in a hospital bed,” he said.

To which, Twinkle said: “But you'll land up in the hospital quite often.”

Akshay then hilariously asked if Saif has a hospital dedicated to him, to which, Saif humorously said: “They've named a room after this.”

Twinkle chimed in: “Unsafe Saif.”

“Too many times, accidents have happened to me,” pat came the reply from Saif.