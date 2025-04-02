Kajol Pens Playful Birthday Note As Ajay Devgn Turns 56: 'Thanks For Being Older Than Me'

Mumbai: In a lighthearted and quirky birthday post, actress Kajol thanked her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, for always "being older" than her.

The playful message caught the attention as Kajol humorously celebrated Ajay's special day while expressing her love and gratitude in her unique style. On Wednesday, the 'Dilwale' actress took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband. Sharing the candid photo, Kajol wrote, “All the cool people were born in August, but we don’t mind wishing u a happy birthday ;) …. thank u for always being older than me.”

In the image, Kajol is seen smiling as Ajay looks at her. Needless to say, the picture speaks volumes about the strong bond they share.

On March 2, the 'Singham' actor turned a year older and celebrated his 56th birthday with his loved ones. Many B-town celebs and Ajay’s close friends from the industry took to social media to wish the actor with heartfelt posts. Wishing the actor, Sidharth Malhotra, shared his photo with Ajay and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Sir, here’s to an amazing year ahead. Big love and hug!”

Sanjay Dutt shared a heartwarming photo featuring him and the ‘Golmaal’ actor, and for the caption he wrote, “Happy Birthday Raju, Wishing you another year of success and happiness. Keep shining, brother.”

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, “Raid 2.” The makers recently unveiled the teaser of the film, and it showed Ajay reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. This time, he is determined to expose a massive Rs 4,200 crore scam through a bold new raid. The teaser also introduces Riteish Deshmukh as a formidable politician, teasing a high-stakes confrontation between his character and Ajay’s Amay Patnaik.

“Raid 2” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the upcoming actioner also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial, among others.

“Raid 2” is set to release theatrically on 1st May 2025.