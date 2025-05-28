New Delhi: Director Rono Mukherjee, known for directing films Haiwan (1977) and Tu Hi Meri Zindagi (1965), passed away on May 28 in Mumbai at the age of 83. He was the father of actress Sharbani Mukherjee and the uncle of Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji, and Tanishaa Mukerji. Sharbani’s cousins, along with other celebrities, were spotted paying their last respects.

The Mukherjee family’s close bond is often reflected in their enthusiastic Durga Puja celebrations. While Tanishaa Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji were seen braving the rainy Mumbai streets to attend the funeral, Kajol was unable to be present due to her busy schedule promoting her latest film, Maa.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was also seen at the funeral. He is married to Sunita Gowariker, daughter of Deb Mukherjee, making Ayan Mukerji his brother-in-law.

Unfortunately, this marks the second loss in the Mukherjee family this year. In March, Ayan Mukerji’s father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away on Friday, March 14.

The late actor was known for his work in popular Bollywood films including Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool, Abhinetri, Do Aankhen, Baaton Baaton Mein, Kaminey, and Gudgudee, among others. According to media reports, he had been unwell for several months due to age-related health issues.

Rono Mukherjee was the elder brother of Deb Mukherjee. The illustrious Mukherjee family also includes Joy Mukherjee and Shomu Mukherjee, both of whom were actors.