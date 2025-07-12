Kajol Reacts To Ajay Devgn’s Viral Dance From Son Of Sardaar 2, Calls Him The 'Best Dancer'

New Delhi: The internet has been buzzing with laughter ever since the release of the quirky dance number Pehla Tu Duja Tu from the upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2. The song, featuring lead actors Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, has gone viral for its unique choreography, particularly a comical step where the duo link hands and point fingers in sync. While netizens turned the move into a meme fest, it seems the fun has reached the Devgn household as well, with Kajol now weighing in on the viral sensation.

In a recent interview with Miss Malini, Kajol burst into laughter as she took a playful dig at her husband’s dancing skills. “Like I said, Ajay Devgn is one of the best dancers that we have the industry because he is the only person now who is able to dance with his fingers now,” she joked.

Continuing her witty remarks, Kajol added, “Pehle hua karta tha ki chalke aate hai, music uske hisab se banta tha abhi unglyo se karte hai. He is one of the smartest dancers that we have in the film industry.”

The Pehla Tu Duja Tu dance move has taken social media by storm, with countless memes and edits highlighting its awkward charm. Despite being the subject of jokes, Ajay Devgn has taken the humor in stride. At a recent promotional event for Son of Sardaar 2, he laughed off the comments, saying, “Aap log mera mazaak udaate ho. Mere liye ye bhi karna bahut mushkil hai.” (You people make fun of me, but even this was difficult for me to do.)

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, Son of Sardaar 2 is the sequel to the 2012 action-comedy and is slated for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, and the viral song has already done its part in building anticipation among fans.

Meanwhile, Kajol recently released film Maa hit theatres on June 27, 2025. The emotional drama, which explores the depths of a mother’s strength and sacrifice, features Ronit Roy, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Surjyasikha Das, and Indraneil Sengupta alongside Kajol. The film has garnered attention for its powerful performances and socially relevant themes.