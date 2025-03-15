Kajol Remembers Late Uncle Deb Mukherjee: 'Still Adjusting To A World Without Him'

Mumbai: Kajol revealed that she is 'still adjusting to the thought of a world without' uncle Deb Mukherjee.

Dropping a throwback picture with her uncle on social media, Kajol penned a heartfelt note for the late veteran actor. She wrote, "Tradition said that every Durga Puja we would click pictures together. When we were all dressed up and looking good. I’m still adjusting to the thought of a world without him. To one of the finest men that I’ve ever known. Rest in peace. You will be loved, remembered, and missed every day of my life."

The photograph shared by Kajol on her IG seems to be from one of the Durga Puja celebrations.

Director Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee left for heavenly abode yesterday on March 14, at the age of 83.

His funeral took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Numerous members of the film fraternity arrived to pay their last respects to the veteran actor.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is very close to Ayan even stepped forward to shoulder the bier during the final rites.

Ranbir and wife Alia Bhatt cut short their Alibaug trip to be with Ayan during these difficult times.

Director Karan Johar, actor Hrithik Roshan, and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan were also present at the ceremony, along with others.

For the unversed, Deb Mukherjee came from a film family. His mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. Actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee were his brothers.

He was married twice. The veteran actor has a daughter, Sunita from his first marriage, who is married to director Ashutosh Gowariker. Ayan is his son from his second marriage.

Deb Mukherjee began his career with minor roles back in the 1960s, and went on to become a supporting actor in movies such as "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander" and "King Uncle".

His last on-screen appearance was a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2009 drama "Kaminey".