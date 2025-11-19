Kajol Rents Mumbai Property For Rs 6.9 Lakh Per Month; Total Lease Value Hits Rs 8.6 Crore

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kajol has recently rented out a Mumbai property worth Rs 8.6 crore, with the monthly rent set at Rs 6.9 lakh. As per property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards, the deal was officially registered in November 2025.

The rental agreement spans nine years, beginning in November 2025.

Kajol Rents Out Mumbai Property

According to the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Kajol Devgn has leased out the property for a total rental value of Rs 8.6 crore, with a monthly instalment of Rs 6.9 lakh.

SquareYards' analysis reveals that the rent is fixed at Rs 6.9 lakh for the first three years, with a 15% increase after the end of each three-year period—rising to Rs 7.9 lakh for the next three years and Rs 9.13 lakh in the final three years. Based on this structure, the total rent accrued over the nine-year lease amounts to Rs 8.6 crore.

About the Property

The commercial property, located in Bharat Arize, Goregaon West, Mumbai, has a carpet area of 1,817 sq. ft. (~168 sq. m.) and includes one car parking space. Positioned in Goregaon, it enjoys proximity to key business and entertainment hubs such as Andheri, Malad, and the Oshiwara District Centre (ODC).

The deal also included a stamp duty payment of ₹5.61 lakh, registration charges of Rs 30,000, and a security deposit of Rs 27.61 lakh.

In another 2024 transaction, Ajay Devgn leased a commercial office property measuring 3,455 sq. ft. in Mumbai’s Andheri for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh, as per registration documents accessed through SquareYards.

On the work front, Kajol is currently busy with her OTT show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, which she co-hosts alongside Twinkle Khanna.