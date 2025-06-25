Kajol Reveals How Daughter Nysa Devgan Handles Trolling And Online Criticism

New Delhi: Bollywood powerhouse of talent, Kajol who is currently leaving no stone unturned in promoting her upcoming mythological horror film 'MAA' recently in one of her interviews opened up on her daughter Nysa Devgan.

How Nysa Devgan Reacts To Trolls

In an interview with Zoom, Kajol praised her daughter Nysa and said, "when I look at her, I feel, my God, she is the woman we all want to be. It is this amazing quality which today's girls have, that they expect to be treated well. They expect to be treated with the same dignity. They expect good manners. If you are not there, they call you out."

When asked about Nysa’s ability to manage the constant media attention and trolling, Kajol responded with heartfelt pride. "I am very proud of her. I have said that to her as well. I am proud of the fact that she carries herself with so much dignity and grace. I think it is always a test of your character when you are faced with uncomfortable situations, and how you react to them. It shows your true mettle. I am proud of my upbringing and my daughter."

Nysa's Popularity On Social Media

Nysa, 22, has several pages dedicated to her on social media. She has not yet made her entry into the showbiz world and yet netizens wanna know more about her. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She studied International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Kajol's Upcoming Projects

Kajol will be seen in director Vishal Furia's MAA which will hit theatres on June 27, 2025. The actress also has an action-thriller Maharagni—Queen of Queens in her kitty. It is helmed by Charan Tej Uppalapati. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Naseeruddin Shah, Prabhu Deva, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, and Pramod Pathak.

Kajol has her hands full with interesting line-up of projects. She also has Karan Johar’s upcoming home production, Sarzameen, with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. On OTT, Kajol is gearing up for the second season of her legal drama series, The Trial.